Mother champions Team USA medical squad for Paris 2024

Figs sells medical apparel but acts more like a consumer brand. As an Olympic sponsor, the global retailer is kitting out the healthcare team that works with US athletes – and is even selling scrubs with a “Team USA” motif.

In addition, there’s a statement commercial by agency Mother which carries the line “It takes heart to build bodies that break records”. The film depicts the gritty reality of treating athletes day in, day out, all set against the singsong nursery rhyme soundtrack of “Heads, shoulders, knees and toes.”

Trina Spear, CEO and co-founder of Figs, said: “Our mission at FIGS is to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others. By highlighting healthcare professionals who push the limits every day to support our nation’s greatest athletes, we aim to bring well-deserved recognition to their incredible passion, dedication and skill.”

Derek Man Lui and Tom Coleman, creative directors who joined Mother London from Droga5 New York in May, said “It was a privilege to celebrate a different side to Team USA, to hero the healthcare professionals who put their blood, sweat and tears into everything they do, and to shine a light on the craft, the expertise, and the dedication that goes into every single performance in a pair of scrubs.”

Making heroes of medical professionals has become a bit of a cliché since the pandemic, but this well paced – running on TV in the US and online globally – has a new take on the brief.

MAA creative scale: 7