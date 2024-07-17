More people think ads drive positive change says new AA report

Who’d a thought it? New research by Credos for the UK Advertising Association shows the percentage of peopl;e thinking advertising drives positive change has increased by 10-percentage points from 2021 to 2024, up from 34% to 44%.

Maybe all those purpose-led campaigns are paying off or perhaps the recent fortunes of the UK, exemplified by flaky leaders like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, has led people to look elsewhere for guidance.

The new Social Contribution of UK Advertising 2024 report also includes case histories of leading brands and charities driving change.

Further Credos findings are that young people are much more positive about advertising’s ability to create social change: 50% of 18-34-year-olds believe it drives positive social change, compared to just 28% of respondents aged 55+. Respondents from an ethnic minority background were also far more likely to believe that advertising drives social change than White respondents – 58% vs 37% respectively. A useful rejoinder to those special interest groups forever saying ads aren’t inclusive enough.

AA president Alessandra Bellini says: “This report is in part a celebration of the brilliant work that is already being done, bringing together some of the leading industry awards that elevate socially beneficial work. But it is also about reaffirming the industry’s commitment to work that improves society.”

Research conducted for The AA’s Advertising Pays 8 identified five ways in which advertising can make a social contribution:

*Raising awareness and/or money for good causes

*Encouraging individuals to seek help or make changes in order to lead happier, healthier lives

*Promoting products and services that are good for society/the planet

*Bringing people together around important cultural events/messages

*Promoting a more harmonious society. For example: representing society in a positive way, championing diversity and inclusivity, and challenging stereotypes.

Award-winning campaigns from each of these five areas are highlighted in the report.