Met Police clambers on change bandwagon

Change has become the (rather meaningless) mantra for 2024 – For Keir Starmer’s new Labour government and also for the much-criticised London Metropolitan Police. Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says: “We must change for our communities and we must change for our officers and staff who serve them.” But does this mean the officers and staff need to change or just their bosses? Bit of weasel-ing going on here.

Anyway that’s the new Met For London grand plan and the theme of the debut recruitment campaign from Pablo and TMW Unlimited, ‘Change Needs You.’ Looks like the Met may be getting an above-inflation pay rise from the new government so that should help.

60 MCLMPCH004060_ChangeNeedsYou_60Sec_VoOnline_07_05_10h54 from Chloe Boothby on Vimeo.

Stephanie Day, head of campaigns & marketing at The Met says: “The new campaign is based on insight and does a great job in really highlighting the values we need our officers to have whilst reflecting the many benefits individuals get from policing our capital city. Working with real officers allow us to hero the amazing work they are doing whilst inviting Londoners to come and join them.”

Pablo ECD Dan Watts says: “It feels like the right point in time to be harnessing ‘change’ and focusing it into all the things that truly matter. We hope this recruitment drive will bring in those that really feel they can make a difference and push things forward for not only the Met Police, but their careers, their communities and the people around them.”

We could certainly do with more cops (and more honest cops.) And a police service that doesn’t cherry pick what it chooses to investigate. Re-opening some of the police stations closed in recent years might help too. That would send a message.

But this is fine from Pablo and TMW. Gritty enough but makes it look doable.

MAA creative scale: 7.