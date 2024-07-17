McCann’s Xbox ‘Everyday Tactician’ comes to a winning close

Xbox’s multi-award winning ‘Everyday tactician’ campaign from McCann London, featuring Bromley FC and Nathan Owolabi, concludes with the release of the third film.

The campaign shows Owolabi joining the football club as a tactician after being selected through Sega’s Football Manager game. Everyday Tactician won Two Grand Prix and a Titanium Lion at the recent Cannes Lions, the best performing UK entrant.

Xbox senior global product manager Mohan Gehlot says: “A year ago, Nathan was working as a tour guide at Wembley. This May, he lifted a trophy at Wembley as a full-time member of Bromley FC’s staff. And now has a promotion on the CV. It has been an incredible journey, not just for Nathan but everyone involved.

“With games like Football Manager providing real data and powerful game engines, we sought to explore the correlation between gaming prowess and real-world football strategy and I think we’ve done just that. We’ve proved that virtual skills transfer to the pitch. It’s been a huge success and we hope to continue to see the positive impacts this campaign has had on everyone involved. All the best of luck to Nathan, he has a bright future ahead of him.”