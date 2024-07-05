MAA Ad of the Week: sewage (and Sunak) from Uncommon

New British PM Keir Starmer may have a 209 seat majority but, if her errs, he’d better watch it or he’ll have Uncommon Creative Studio on his case.

The talented self-publicists have launched two Out of Home campaigns off their own bat, this one drawing attention to the dire state of the UK’s waterways and beaches.

This follows one criticising very much former PM Rishi Sunak for abandoning the D-Day commemorations early (originally an online mock-up.)

Uncommon founder Nils Leonard says: “We created this studio to play a part in the most important and influential moments of our time. Sometimes we do that with clients, sometimes we do it for ourselves.”

They’re good ads too though.