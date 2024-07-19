MAA Ad of the Week: Nationwide from New Commercial Arts

The latest instalment of Dominic West as the beastly bank manager is probably the funniest yet – West is golfing in vintage Goldfinger style with chairman Sir Rupert, who we should see more of – while adamantly refusing to share profits around Nationwide-style.

Some of NCA’s work divides opinion with some suggesting the sledgehammer could be kept more in reserve. But, as the sainted Dave Trott has often remarked, what’s the point of advertising if no-one notices it?

Nationwide’s last effort triggered a volley of complaints from somewhat over-sensitive rivals (distracted from their main business of closing branches and computing bonuses) with the ASA demanding some minor changes.

Let’s hope this latest proves equally annoying.