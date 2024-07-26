MAA Ad of the Week: Barclays from BBH

It had better be, as we gave it 9.25. Why so? Banks are high up a pretty long list of companies and institutions we don’t like very much (along with water companies, tricksy mobile operators, self service-crazed supermarkets) so to produce a winning (and simple and persuasive) proposition is no mean achievement.

Kids form their relationship with money from seven, it says here (that late?) so Barclays can help. OK, ads have inverted kids and adult roles many times in the past but this deploys it to maximum effect. An ad by and for grown-ups, with kids.