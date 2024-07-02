Lego global media goes to new Publicis One

All-conquering Publicis Media has bagged another big one, agency of record (AOR) for Lego which spends over $400m on media globally.

IPG Mediabrand agency Initiative, which repitched, has been Lego’s media agency since 2017. Publicis is setting up a new bespoke agency Publicis One to handle Lego (the name gives it lots of room for further such creations.)

Lego’s Julia Goldin says: “We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise, as well as their aligned cultural values. We look forward to working together to further enhance our ecosystem, leveraging their insights and capabilities to create engaging and meaningful experiences for our audiences. Together, we aim to inspire children and families globally, nurturing creativity and fostering learning through play.

“We would like to thank the team at Initiative/IPG for a great seven years. They have been with us every step of the way as we significantly grew the business, launched our first global brand campaign and reached more children than ever before. We are grateful for their support and collaboration.”

