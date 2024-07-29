Lauren Coates of TBWA: my Olympic ad winners (so far)

Toyota ‘Start Your Impossible’: When you think of Paralympic ads your mind instantly goes to Channel 4’s ‘Superhumans.’ They did such a great job of highlighting the unbelievable skills of these athletes but what I love about this Toyota spot is showing them as everyday people. Because that’s what they are. They’re just really bloody good at their sport. It’s a super refreshing approach to the Paralympics.

Nike ‘Winning isn’t for everyone’: Working on adidas, I really didn’t want to like it. But fuck me, I’m so jealous. It’s great. Feels classically Nike. The voice by William Dafoe is amazing. Brilliantly done. It had me hooked from the first second.

Figs ‘Anatomy of a champion’: Love the take on the old nursery rhyme. Really shows what these athletes go through and how they put their bodies on the line for their nations. But not only that, it actually celebrates those behind the scenes – the medical professionals who keep them going.

NBC Sports ‘Espresso Dream’: Ok so there’s no athletes in this one. But there is Sabrina Carpenter. And that’s pretty cool. If NBC are looking to grab the attention of Gen Z sports fans they’ve hit the nail on the head. It’s sweet, charming and full of espresso.

Channel 4 ‘Considering what?’: They’ve done it again. Of course they have. I love how Channel 4 play into the public’s perceptions of these Paralympians. That they must be overcoming something that’s holding them back. Something that’s specific to their disabilities. But they’re no different. They face the same issues all world-class athletes face. The brutal forces of nature that want to ‘keep your skin as a souvenir’ or ‘give middle aged men moobs.’ Absolutely love the writing on this.

Lauren Coates is a creative director at TBWA\London.