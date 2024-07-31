Krow Group wins Bensons for Beds

Bensons for Beds, a leading UK bed and mattress retailer has appointed Krow Group as its new lead creative agency. The business moves from VCCP. Their first campaign due to launch at the end of the year.

Head of marketing Lisa Richards says: “We’re excited to begin our relationship with krow Group and work with them to continue to gain share of voice and cut through in a crowded market. The agency has an impressive track record of successful campaigns and we look forward to them bringing their creative expertise to our comms.”

Krow group MD Blake Armstrong says: “Bensons for Beds is an iconic name in British retail, and we’re delighted to be working together as they embark on this brand evolution journey. We can’t wait to leverage our expertise in strategy and creative to propel them towards their ambitious goals.”

Bensons media budget is around £25m.