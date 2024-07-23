Jung von Matt London targets geeks with NERD

New London entrant Jung von Matt is targeting “fandom communities, nerds and geek culture” with the London launch of specialist agency NERD, already established in Germany and Asia.

NERD provides special tech capabilities for Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft and collaborates with major brands including BMW, Pringles, and Nivea on immersive experiences. NERD was founded by JVM partner Toan Nguyen. NERD London will be led by Calvin Innes as general manager and creative director. Innes ran his own creative agency DA Creative Studio for almost ten years.

JVM’s Nguyen says: “Nerd culture and fandoms have become the new pop culture of the next generation. Brands need to focus on communities now because the old way of marketing is dead. There is no mainstream anymore! The nerds and geeks who spent hours playing video games and reading comics have now grown up and are running the world.”

Innes says: “Brands that embrace this movement can step into a whole universe of possibilities, engaging their audiences through gamification and special products, creating fiercely loyal fandoms, and exploring unique and unexpected partnerships.”

JVM London MD Rob Conibear says: “We’re building a UK agency fit for modern marketing from the outset. The team at NERD has cracked brand collaborations, community-centric creativity and cultural relevance. To be credible in the modern media landscape, that has to be part of our core offering.”