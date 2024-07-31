John Lewis partners with Epsilon for new retail media offer

UK retailer John Lewis is joining the retail media rush with a new platform developed with Publicis Groupe’s Epsilon, which has also worked on a similar offer for sister brand Waitrose.

JL says the move will allow brands to create and manage their own campaigns, including via banner ads and sponsored product listings alongside a dashboard showing how their campaigns are performing, customers are engaging and sales.

JL’s Jemma Haley says: “While retailers have long been advertising on their own websites, we want to improve the experience, and make it even easier for customers to connect with the brands and products that meet their needs.

“As part of this, we’re providing brands with more targeted and relevant ways to connect with customers. Our shoppers are unique in terms of the ways they research, browse and buy, and we need to be ready to meet them in the moments they are ready to purchase or engage with a brand.”

JL, a mutual organisation, has had its problems in recent years but there now seems some energy behind efforts to improve the experience. Mind you, regular shoppers constantly moan about lack of stock and staff in its shops which is something it needs to improve regardless of a better online offer. As for Waitrose its various customer loyalty schemes have been one disaster after another ever since it dispensed with free coffee and newspapers (coffee is back but only if you take your own cup.)