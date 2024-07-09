Joan Collins promotes cancel culture for First Choice Holidays

It’s been four decades since Joan Collins starred in the famous Cinzano ads with Leonard Rossiter, but she is still going strong. Here she is – now a dame – sharing the news about First Choice Holidays’ Flex scheme, which allows a full, no-questions-asked refund for cancellations made up to 48 hours before departure.

The campaign, by agency The Prophets, is centred around TikTok and is aimed at the (apparently) 80% of conflict-avoiding young Brits who find it hard to say no to unwanted travel plans. Dame Joan willingly gives lessons in assertiveness because “Life’s too short for holidays from hell”.

Bart Quinton Smith, First Choice managing director, said “We know that sometimes plans can change and there’s nothing worse than being locked into a trip that just doesn’t suit you anymore. Dame Joan Collins is a powerhouse in personal boundaries, and we hope this campaign and the First Choice Flex product will empower travellers to say no to anything but the trip they really want.”

It’s a strong offer from First Choice, and Dame Joan is clearly providing a useful public service for young people pleasers.

MAA creative scale: 6.5