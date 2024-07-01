Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone ad that never ran (except here)

This is Jeremy Clarkson’s ad for his Hawkstone lager, torpedoed by the lawyers (he says) – for reasons which will become obvious.

Our Jeremy certainly knows how to get publicity though, for Diddly Squat farm, his beer, lager and cider and, now, his new pub. The Sunday Times is doing what Channel 4 has done for Jamie Oliver all those years. His Hawkstone partner is one Johnny Hornby, these days a wide-ranging entrepreneur as well as the boss of The&Partnership (or whatever it’s called now.)

Was the agency somehow involved in the ad? Doubt it rather….