Jaffa Cakes beats TV with TBWA Out of Home campaign

Out of Home is enjoying something of a creative renaissance, maybe it’s a blessed relief for creatives away from the grind of digital ads and 15-second VODs with ten products name-checked.

TBWA London’s ‘We’re a cake – you biscuit’ for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes has scored a maximum 5.0 stars in System1’s new ranking, with another effort ‘Clue’s on the box, bruv’ racking up 4.9.

Most OOH ads get two seconds’ attention, according to System1, with an average 44% brand recall, 20% less than the TV average. But these two clocked 88%.

McVitie’s marketing director Adam Woolf says: “This campaign is particularly special to us as it taps into Jaffa’s distinctive heritage of boldness and boundary-pushing, while staying true to its classic British humour roots. We are delighted to see that the light-hearted nature of the campaign is bringing fun and enjoyment to people, with the provocative stance on the cake vs. biscuit debate.”

System1’s Andrew Tindall says: “A first-class example of how to build brand on one of the last standing truly broad-reach mediums, out of home. Playing off a long-standing idea that’s come from the consumer in a simple, emotional and visual way.”