Is violence and shouting too much for KFC?

The violence and shouting in this KFC ad might not work outside of Thailand but the film, by Hakuhodo agency WolfBKK, also manages to be funny and gripping – it keeps you watching for the full five minutes.

It’s also a smart dramatisation of Thai food culture, which traditionally sees fried chicken as an expensive, luxury treat. By the end of this ad, the audience is left in no doubt about KFC’s affordability.

Suhayl Limbada, CMO of KFC Thailand, said: ” This campaign marks a fresh approach where we are stepping out of our comfort zone with a storytelling that’s genuinely Thai. It’s something KFC Thailand has never done before. We’ve taken the global icon, Colonel Sanders, and transformed him into a neighbourhood uncle selling affordable rice meal for 59 Baht.”

Dark, slapstick comedy is an unexpected way to sell fast food, and while it might not catch on, it’s a memorable piece of tight storytelling.

MAA creative scale: 8.5