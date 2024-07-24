Is Nike running out of road?

Much debate over Nike’s ‘Winning isn’t for everyone’ Olympics effort from Wieden+Kennedy, asking the question “Am I a bad person?” if I want to to win at (pretty much) any cost. Featuring some of the serried ranks of Nikettes, presumably happy to be depicted as a rather one-dimensional so-and-so.

The mighty Nike, of course, is stuttering under a new CEO with smaller competitors eating its lunch even as main rival Adidas helps out with one celeb own goal after another.

Will this help put Portland’s finest (both of them) back on top?

Powerful stuff undeniably but is it really relevant for a market where athletic prowess seems to play an ever-smaller role? Maybe Nike has just had its time (and its sky-high margins.)

MAA creative scale: 5.