IPG’s FCB wins Kellanova flagship Pringles from WPP’s Grey

Interpublic (IPG) has had some very welcome good news after what looks like a tough start to the year: IPG’s FCB has won Kellanova’s flagship brand Pringles from WPP’s Grey. In the US IPG will also take on Cheez-It, Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats. Most move from Publicis’ Leo Burnett although Publicis’ Le Truc ‘super agency’ will keep Pop-Tarts.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) says: “We focused on selecting ambitious agencies offering a digital-first approach, high levels of innovation, diverse resources and skills, operational excellence and the creative firepower needed to supercharge brand growth.”

IPG’s Weber Shandwick will continue on US PR for Kellanova’s bigger brands including Pop-Tarts. Pop-Tarts went viral with its edible mascot stunt and Weber Shandwick won a number of gongs at the recent Cannes Lions, venturing outside a pure PR remit.