Heinz goes blatantly subliminal for Wolverine and Deadpool collab

In a world where brands, media, celebrities and intellectual property so frequently collide, Heinz has mastered the ultimate co-branding mash up of every ingredient known to marketing.

It started with social media pointing out that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, stars of Marvel’s Wolverine and Deadpool movie franchises, were dressed like Heinz mustard and ketchup. It ended with a movie trailer for a new film that brings together the two franchises, and doubles as a faux-subliminal ad for the Heinz’ products.

Heinz has, inevitably, created movie-themed merchandise to dress up their bottles including mini masks, swords, claws and slash marks. Meanwhile, Reynolds’ agency Maximum Effort had a hand in the making of this ad/trailer for the movie, which is released next week, so pretty much every potential partnership has been realised.

A maximum effort by Heinz and Marvel.

MAA creative scale: 7