Havas loses prized B-Corp status over Shell win

Havas’ decision to take on Shell as a client seems to have backfired badly with most of the agency group losing its prized B-Corp status following representations from Clean Creatives and other parties.

The Havas agencies involved include Havas London, Havas Lemz, Havas New York, and Havas Immerse.

B Corp’s B Lab says: “B Lab’s investigation followed our Public Complaint Process and resolved that suspension with remediation would be required for Havas to maintain certification. Havas has cooperated throughout B Lab’s investigation and accepts the ruling; however, they have resolved not to adopt the remediation actions required to maintain certification. Their agencies Havas London, Havas Lemz, Havas New York, and Havas Immerse are no longer Certified B Corps. Other entities in the Havas group are also ineligible to certify.”

Clean Creatives says: “Creative agencies should not be working for the companies destroying the planet. (We) want to thank B Labs for doing the right thing and revoking certification for agencies that promote fossil fuel polluters. They listened to the dozens of B Corps who spoke out about this and took the right steps to protect their community from agencies that wanted to use certification as a cover for greenwashing.”

Havas, run by Yannick Bolloré and still highly influenced by former Vivendi boss father Vincent, is currently planning a separate existence after a Vivendi break-up.

Following the money is usually a pretty shrewd path in advertising, as in other businesses. But, however handsome Shell’s fees, this looks like a big own goal for Havas.