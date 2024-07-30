Harley-Davidson takes a rather sedate walk on the wild side

Harley-Davidson and Accenture Song are going the epic route for the bikes beloved by hairy bikers everywhere. ‘Answer the Call’ shows three hairies and one lady (who, strangely, seems to disappear after she’s answered her call) off on the open road in a number of European settings in a campaign running across Europe.

With a good ol’ boy V/O from Texan JC Martin, which is slightly confusing as it’s Europe.

Accenture Song creative director Frazer Howard says: “I have always loved working on Harley-Davidson – JC Martin is the voice I hear in my head when I’m writing copy – and this was such a brilliant opportunity to create a rallying call for everyone from current riders to people who’ve not yet set foot inside a Harley dealership.”

‘Born to be wild’ it isn’t but it might appeal to pensionable bikers. Might.

MAA creative scale: 4.