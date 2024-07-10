Etsy hijacks AI with the human touch

AI may be scaring the life out of agency types fearful of being replaced by machines but it’s currently providing a useful peg to hang ads on.

New York-based Etsy, which describes itself as a craft marketplace, is running a campaign ‘keep commerce human’ from Orchard, juxtaposing the messy world of human creation with steely, other worldly robots.

Chief brand officer Brand Minor says its “brand mission to keep commerce human in a world of mass production.” Etsy is also labelling products with their human creators. The campaign will run through Olympics coverage.

Shame the subtitled version spells piece wrongly. Maybe they were produced by AI…

MAA creative scale: 7.