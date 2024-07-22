Duolingo appoints Mother for UK social and content

Mother has won a competitive pitch for a new client, Duolingo, and will be working on UK content and social media for the global language-learning app. Hence the rather strange picture which features the brand’s official mascot, Duo, and puts some Mother-branded pants on it.

Duolingo, which keeps users hooked by gamifying language learning, had nearly 100 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2024. The business recently bought its second animation studio and is planning to branch out beyond language into maths and music lessons.

Vairi MacLennan, head of content at Mother, said: “Of the brands playing strong game in content around the world, Duolingo is one we’ve long admired. Its place in the hearts of millions is assured, the great job we have now is to grow engagement across the UK and beyond.”

Rebeca Ricoy, regional marketing director at Duolingo (LATAM & Europe), said: “With Mother we have our first content and social partner in Europe – they impressed us in the pitch with their smart thinking and have continued that since with the creative ways they approach our challenges. Duo is very much looking forward to finding out what we’ve got planned for him in the UK.”