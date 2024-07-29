Dua Lipa fronts and directs new Porsche Macon campaign

Influencers of one sort or another are seemingly taking over the world (valuable info here) and celebs are the biggest. Top of the tree may be Dua Lipa, signed up by Porsche and here making her debut as director and front person in a new campaign for the all-electric Porsche Macan.

With help from Omnicom’s Grabarz & Partner and co-director Clément Durou of We Are From L.A

Agency CCO Ralph Heuel says: “We really wanted a Dua story that was 100% authentic, that really reflected her fantasy and imagination and that wouldn’t be a typical car commercial. So we thought: let’s let her write that thing herself. It cannot get more ‘Dua’ than that.”

And she makes a pretty convincing job of both roles. Will it run in the UK? Regulator ASA is none too keen on anyone driving fast, including (as here) being chased by motorbikes and even a herd of elephants.

Fun though.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.