Coke gets up close and personal in ‘hugs’ Olympics number

Coca-Cola and agency WPP’s OpenX (which, increasingly, seems to mean Ogilvy) have moved on from ‘Spills’ to rather more familiar territory with ‘Hugs,’ timed for the Paris Olympics and featuring a number of competing swimmers. Getting on rather well with the theme ‘It’s magic when the world comes together.’

Coke says: “Our differences are what make us unique, but when we come together, that’s when the real magic happens. We wanted to embody that spirit across all touchpoints of our experience and make the Coca-Cola hug the symbol for Paris 2024, elevating our content in dynamic and engaging ways that resonate with fans visiting the city and beyond.”

Swimmers are seemingly a rather lively lot, noted for their exuberant celebrations and commiserations.

On the data front (have to check these things) we note that the Games organisers are dishing out 300,000 or so condoms to competitors, two each per day it seems. Probably has nothing to do with this though.

MAA creative scale: 5.