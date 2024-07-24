Can new CCO Fisher put Ogilvy’s Ingo on the map?

Ogilvy’s Ingo is a new one on us, described as an “iconic boutique network.” Iconic or not, it now has a new global CCO in Daniel Fisher, hitherto creative lead on Ogilvy’s Unilever business (Unilever was recently named Cannes Lions creative marketer of the year.)

Ingo’s network includes Stockholm, Hamburg and Zurich although Fisher (above) will be based in the UK.

Fisher says: “When I first started at Ogilvy, I looked with envy at all the amazing work that was coming out of INGO and made it my mission to work with them whenever there was an opportunity. To now have the chance to lead them globally is a fantasy come true.”

Ogilvy global CCO Liz Taylor says: “Dan embodies the essence of what David Ogilvy called ‘divine discontent’ – always striving to think bigger, go further. His creative vision and meticulous focus on craft has brought to life countless boundary-breaking, culture-shifting, envy-inspiring ideas – ideas that not only drive impact for our clients, but that move our industry forward. He’s the perfect person to lead INGO into a new era of creative excellence.”

There seems to be a renewed fashion for smaller, creative agencies in the big ad networks. Ogilvy has done well with David (named after Ogilvy) even as many of its luminaries departed to form indie Gut (now backed by tech consultancy Globant, itself once part of WPP.) As with Gut, what we now get is a kind of hybrid creative agency, majority or wholly owned by a network but able to present themselves as (livelier) independents. Havas’ Uncommon Creative Studio is another.