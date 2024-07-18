Bupa’s Blua promises to give you back time in return for your money

While the new Labour government does its best to fix the NHS, certain sections of society are getting more comfortable with the idea of paying for private healthcare.

Bupa is a familiar name in the sector, and now it’s got an app called Blua that gives you 24/7 fast access to appointments, prescriptions, remote mental health support, and general medical advice. It’s all laid out in this global campaign by Redwood BBDO, with Cyndi Lauper’s “Time after time” as the soundtrack to underline the message.

Fiona Bosman, brand director at Bupa, said: “This new brand platform focuses on something that everyone values – time. We know life can be fast-paced, and finding time to look after our health and do all the things we love can be challenging. This campaign reflects the ambition for Blua to keep pace with the modern world, available as and when it’s needed. I am inspired by the impact Blua will have on people’s lives all around the world, helping them live healthier, happier and longer lives”

Dan Jude, ECD at Redwood BBDO, said: “As someone who – like most of us – has faced health challenges in the past, it’s been inspiring to work with Bupa to bring Blua to life. Convenient digital healthcare is something that has the potential to benefit millions of people, and I’ve loved playing a part in telling the brand story.”

MAA creative scale: 6