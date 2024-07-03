Buoyant VCCP hires five new creatives

VCCP London is clearly anticipating a bright present and future with five new creative hires.

New talent joining the agency include creative director, Nikki Lindman and creative teams Sam Adio and Ken Abalos and Alice Marani and Katy Stanage. The new hires bring with them experience working on Coca-Cola, Audi, Barclays, Deliveroo, Mini and British Airways among others.

VCCP London, one of the UK’s biggest agencies, has won new creative accounts including Co-op, Primark, Keep Britain Tidy, Chilly’s and part of lottery operator Allwyn. It topped the AAR’s annual new business rankings recently for the fifth year in a row.

Senior hire Nikki Lindman joins from Anomaly London where she was group creative director working with clients including MINI, Unilever and Cancer Research UK. Before that she worked at Pablo, BBH and adam&eveDDB.

Lindman says: “I’ve wanted to work with VCCP for ages, so I’m quite relieved they’ve finally let me inside the building. Tickled pink to be making iconic, funny, creative and populist work with this extremely nice, talented bunch.”

Adio and Abalos are joining VCCP from Havas London while Marani and Stanage join from Ogilvy.