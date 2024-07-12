Brands and agencies gear up – and shut down – for the Euros final

The nation is on a feel good binge ahead of England’s Euros final against Spain on Sunday, and brands are taking the opportunity to connect with fans’ rare mood of optimism amid a year of crisis and a grey British summer.

As well as Walkers and Budweiser, Habitat is getting in on the action with a tactical ad for its sofas, which New Commercial Arts is selling as “Perfect for hiding behind during penalties”.

Sunday trading hours mean big stores will be closed by 6pm, well ahead of the 8pm kick off, but smaller chains including Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local are closing at 7.30pm instead of 10pm or 11pm, giving staff time to get home (or to the pub) to watch the match.

The home vs pub debate has heated up thanks to Co-op ads for “Football done right” that offer a £5 beer and pizza deal to take home because it’s hard to see the TV screen in the pub. The Campaign for Pubs group hit back at this with its own ad, calling Co-op “utterly crass and divisive”.

Co-op replied that the 10-second ad is a “light hearted way” to promote the deal, and that the supermarket ‘s “sole intention” is to provide great value at a time when the cost of living is high.

This Saturday watch England v Switzerland #EURO2024 match in a pub! Join others to get that amazing atmosphere & shared emotions – & draught beer – that you can only get in #pubs! Don’t sit at home with a boring can of @coopuk beer! ? Get to the pub! ???? ?#sportinpubs pic.twitter.com/g6iTG0N8xE — Campaign for Pubs (@CampaignforPubs) July 4, 2024

Less divisively, PR agency Launch has come up with a good solution for hungover employees. Whether England win or lose, Launch is giving its staff a chance to recover with a 90-minute Spanish-style siesta on Monday 15th, which can be taken at any time during the day – whether it’s for a later start, longer lunch, or traditional mid-afternoon snooze.