ISBA’s new president wants transparency, efficiency, diversity – and a cautious approach to AI

ISBA has named Boots CMO Pete Markey as its new president, taking over from NatWest CMO Margaret Jobling. Markey will see ISBA through its 125th anniversary celebrations next year, and in a speech to ISBA members today he asserted his commitment to the organisation’s original mission – a “transparent, responsible and accountable” advertising environment – embodied in the launch this summer of ISBA’s new cross media measurement platform, Origin.

Boots is one of 35 marketers participating in Origin’s launch, which Markey promised would boost efficiency and “avoid excessively targeting the same people with the same messages”. He also talked about the need for a “measured approach” to Gen AI, and the importance of fostering a “diverse, equitable and inclusive organisation”.

Markey, who has been CMO at Boots since February 2021, was previously at other blue chip companies including TSB Bank, Aviva, the Post Office, global insurer RSA, the AA and British Gas.

He said: “Throughout my career, ISBA has been a constant presence, providing guidance, best practice and offering me the opportunity to share challenges and solutions with my peers. I am very proud to be assuming the role as president”.

ISBA director general Phil Smith said: “I am thrilled Pete agreed to become our new ISBA president. He has always flown the flag for ISBA and supported our priorities and is the perfect person to lead ISBA into its 125th year.”