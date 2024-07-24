BBH hits it out of the park for Barclays

What’s this? A (better than) good bank ad? And not Nationwide telling us how beastly its rivals are.

‘Make money work for you’ is the Barclays campaign from BBH and this edition is based on research (useful research!) that children form a relationship with money from the age of seven. So the film features children behaving like adults (that is, childishly.)

Copywriter Elliot White, art director Wil Maxey. Directed by David Shane for O Positive.

Pretty well perfect. The BBH of any era would have been proud of this one.

MAA creative scale: 9.25.

Update

An eagle-eyed reader points to this ad for Vauxhall, also featuring kids as adults.

Doubtless there’ve been others, probably Alan Parker’s fault for ‘Bugsy Malone.’