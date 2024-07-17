Audible claims biggest AR campaign to date with Out of Home roll-out

Amazon’s Audible is launching what it claims is the world’s biggest augmented reality (AR) campaign to date, running on digital Out of Home screens worldwide including NYC’s Times Square, Washington DC’s National Harbor and London’s Meridian Steps.

Agencies involved are Fold7, production studio DOOH.com, GroupM OOH and Wavemaker.

Using 4k all-weather cameras at each location, DOOH.com took live images of the view behind each screen then created a window illusion displaying this cityscape background on screen. The screen is then transformed into fantastical worlds inspired by popular Audible Original titles including sci-fi hit ‘Project Hail Mary.’

Audible’s James finn says: “Our recently launched global brand campaign exemplifies the transportive power of Audible for our listeners..This cutting-edge technology is a perfect fit to showcase the different worlds Audible brings to life for our customers around the globe.”