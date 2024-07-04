Atomic wins upscale estate agent Hamptons

Posh UK estate agent Hamptons, with a network of over 90 plus branches throughout London and the south, has appointed Atomic London as its lead creative agency. The agency will work with recently-appointed Total Media

Hamptons is looking to reinforce its position as the ‘Home Experts’ as the depressed UK property market, hit by high interest rates, slowly recovers.

Atomic London will now partner with Hamptons to develop the Home Experts brand platform across all channels, to help the brand stand out in a highly competitive market.

150 year-old Hamptons offers sales, lettings, property management, portfolio management, short lets, corporate relocations, international sales and rentals, new homes, build-to-rent and a private office.

Atomic’s Supernova social agency is also involved.

Hamptons head of marketing and PR Fiona Stewart says: “The collaboration with Atomic London marks an exciting chapter for Hamptons. Their dynamic approach has not only met with our brief but exceeded our expectations.”

Atomic MD Louise Rudaizky says: “Hamptons are fantastic clients to work with. They’re ultra collaborative and open to making brave decisions that will allow them to get cut-through in an oversaturated market. It’s great to have the opportunity to bring in specialists from across the Atomic orbit to help grow the business.”