ASOS chooses Mother’s The Or as new ad agency

The Or been appointed by online fashion retailer ASOS to develop a long-term brand platform, after a competitive pitch handled by the AAR.

ASOS is in the middle of a turnaround, cutting costs and selling off big stockpiles of unsold clothes in a bid to become a faster and more agile business. Revenues were down by 18% in the year to April, but the retailer expects a return to profit next year and clearly feels that brand building will be a worthwhile investment. Previously ASOS used performance marketing.

Livvy Thompson head of global customer marketing at ASOS said: “ASOS is all about bringing trends and culture to our audience through a fashion lens. We’ve seen lots of success since focusing on the ASOS brand and look forward to supercharging that work with The Or. Their demonstrated strategic and creative know-how will prove invaluable in helping us continue connecting with fashion-lovers.”

Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or, said: “ASOS is a style staple for the UK market, helping us to discover new trends and transform our wardrobes at the click of a button. Fashion is currently undergoing an incredible evolution, not just in the way we shop but in what consumers want from the brands that they choose. We are thrilled to help guide ASOS through this landscape, offering creative solutions to further cement the brand’s place at the heart of British culture.”