AA returns with more comic vignettes

The Gate’s debut for breakdown service the AA – helping a gang of bank robbers – was one of the unexpected joys of last year (one of a series) and it’s back with two more, this time a mysterious male doing something strange with a large appendage:

And a (somewhat) more conventional accident scenario.

AA group marketing director Will Harrison says: “The AA has always been about providing peace of mind and confidence to UK drivers We’re very excited about this new work highlighting that even in an accident, members know it’s OK when they’re with The AA.”

The Gate CCO Lucas Peon says: “Humour is a powerful tool to connect with our audience. By using light-hearted scenarios, we highlight the serious message that The AA is always there for its members, providing the support they need in any situation.”

Good to see a series of (mostly) funny, somewhat off-the-wall ads, a rare occurrence these days.

Back in the day cunning agencies like CDP, BMP and Lowe Howard-Spink twigged that using the same characters (or very similar) made the business of comic renewal that bit easier.

Can the AA keep it up?

MAA creative scale (these two): 6.5.