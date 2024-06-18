WPP unveils AI-powered Production Studio

WPP has unveiled one of the first fruits of its dive into AI in Cannes, the not terribly originally-named Production Studio.

The AI-powered studio, developed with WPP production company Hogarth, uses the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform and OpenUSD for generative AI-enabled 3D workflows. The full launch follows a pilot exercise with clients including Ford and L’Oreal.

WPP chief technology officer Stephan Pretorius says: “Production Studio exemplifies WPP’s commitment to innovation and our ability to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive growth for our clients through WPP Open. By combining the power of AI with human creativity and expertise, we are redefining the boundaries of content creation and delivering value to our clients around the world.”

Hogarth’s Priti Mhatre says: “Production Studio is a game-changer for the content creation industry. By harnessing the power of generative AI and NVIDIA Omniverse, we are changing the way brands create and deliver content. This innovative solution empowers our clients to achieve unparalleled scale, speed, accuracy and creativity in their marketing campaigns.”

All the ad holding companies are searching for a revised role in commercial life as ad clients become less loyal and the tech giants take more activities in-house. Production, at least, looks like one area in which they can specialise, not least by bringing smaller clients into the fold. The dreaded AI clearly has a big role to play.