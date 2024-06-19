WPP teams with IBM and LinkedIn to target bigger B2B audiences

Another day, another Cannes-timed dive into AI for WPP. Anyone stumbling across the WPP beach after a hard night in the Gutter Bar might be forgiven for wondering what sort of festival they were at.

Yesterday it was its groovy new AI-powered Production Studio (with Nvidia, now astonishingly the most valuable company in the world), today it’s WPP Open for B2B, powered by IBM’s AI and data platform watsonx designed to “reinvent how B2B marketers identify and engage clients and prospects across the buying journey.” LinkedIn is also involved.

WPP CTO Stephan Pretorius (who’s popping up all over the place these days) says: “Our clients want to get in front of the right people, at the right time, on the right channels, with the right message. However, most solutions in the market today are designed for consumer marketing, targeted at sole decision-makers at a single point of purchase. WPP Open for B2B, and our collaboration with IBM and LinkedIn, will help solve some incredibly complex challenges in the B2B marketing space, using the best of WPP and IBM technology and expertise.”

IBM’s Jonathan Adashek says: “B2B marketers have been focused on creating truly personalized, relevant and consistent experiences for buying groups at scale for years. Our collaboration with WPP and LinkedIn provides real-time, actionable insights that are based on trusted data. We are excited to create and use these new, powerful and trusted AI solutions to deliver a force multiplier for B2B marketing.”