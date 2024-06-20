This campaign sucks: Dentsu and Global Action Plan’s anti-toxin mural

It’s Clean Air Day 2024, and Dentsu has teamed up with Global Action Plan to put up a giant, pollution-sucking mural on the busy Euston Road in London. The work adheres to the Japanese principle of Sanpo Yoshi, where outcomes benefit business, people and society.

The mural has a special paint which reduces nitrous oxide levels in the atmosphere by up to 73% (when applied to concrete and brick), and becomes more effective over time.

Nicky O’Malley, director of corporate partnerships at Global Action Plan said: “Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to our health, affecting us from before our first breath to our last. The good news is that solutions to our air pollution problem already exist. This Clean Air Day, we’re encouraging everyone to take action to ensure that people can travel in cleaner and greener ways.”

MAA creative scale: 5