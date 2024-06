This AI effort from Publicis featuring tech bosses and a few agency types seems to have annoyed the latter. WPP’s Mark Read and Rob Reilly appear. So did BBDO’s Andrew Robertson and FCB’s Susan Credle until they demanded otherwise.

As far as we know Publicis hasn’t heard from Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman and (going back a bit) Don Draper of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. Give them time though.