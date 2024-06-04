Paddy Power winds up ‘favourites’ England for Euros

Betting ads, mostly, remain a blot on the landscape (Keith Lemon for online casino 32red should be taken out and shot, slowly) but at least some advertisers and agencies are trying to prove otherwise.

BBH seems to have brought a vein of common sense (along with humour) to Paddy Power and this is a funny spin on England being the bookies’ favourite for the Euros (weight of money rather than reality probably.)

So we have Danny Dyer; another, rather good, actor playing a German and a brief glimpse of Peter Crouch, all taking the piss out of the whole thing.

Paddy Power’s Michelle Spillane says: “England are our favourites – because they’re 3/1 in the betting. With this latest campaign we wanted to capture the huge sense of anticipation ahead of this year’s Euros and we feel this sums it up accurately – not just for English supporters but for football fans from all corners of the continent.”

Read in Campaign that PP had dropped plans to use Boris Johnson in an ad after some staff revolted. A cruel way to treat our esteemed former Prime Minister! Ms Spillane deserves a medal if she decided this.

Pablo is also on the case for rival Betfair (with a new brand platform, obs.) It’s ‘Bet Different’ (Betfair differs from rivals in that it’s a betting exchange.)

Won’t have punters rushing to the bookies (mostly on mobiles these days) but betting companies are trying hard to be respectable so they avoid an ad ban. Neatly done.

MAA creative scale (both): 6.5.