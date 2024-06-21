Paddy Power bets on England mediocrity – and wins

It’s hard to believe but this film went out ahead of yesterday’s England dreary match against Denmark. How did Paddy Power know that England would send fans into a coma? And how did they so accurately predict Foden’s misplaced passes, Saka’s substitution, and Kane going missing? The clue is in the post’s title: “Like clockwork…”

Luckily, this fan is delighted when “a player who’s lit up the premier league all season looks like they’ve never seen a football before”.