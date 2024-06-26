Ozzy Osbourne gets his Liquid Death in a twist

Liquid Death is a canned water brand that’s made a splash with the name and the line “murder your thirst.” All done in-house – who said marketing was a dying art?

Now it’s introducing an electrolyte drink mix for extra hydration (hangovers to you and me.) With that infamous substance abuser Ozzy Osbourne.

Short, snappy and funny (Apple’s Tor Myrhen should approve.)

BTW whatever happened to the much-flagged ‘humour’ category at Cannes? Weren’t there any jokes?

MAA creative scale: 7.