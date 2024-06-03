Ocean Outdoor announces group CEO succession

Ocean Outdoor COO and CFO Stephen Joseph will move up to group CEO On January 1 2025, succeeding long-serving Tim Bleakley who will become chairman. Joseph (left with Bleakley) joined Ocean in 2009. Ocean is majority-owned by investment company Atairos.

Bleakley says: “It has been a privilege to lead the Ocean team over the last 14 years, and I am incredibly proud of the tremendous progress that Stephen, the team and I have achieved together, including becoming a world recognised brand with best-in-class technology and premium locations in key markets.

“As we enter the next stage of our journey, now is the right time for a transition of leadership. Stephen is a proven leader with deep expertise in the outdoor advertising business, and he is the right person to lead Ocean in the company’s next phase of growth. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Stephen and the Board to ensure a seamless transition and execute on our ambitious plans.”

Joseph says: “I am honoured to assume the Group CEO role of Ocean, a company that has been synonymous with innovation and challenging the status quo, creating award-winning moments and campaigns in iconic locations through the art of outdoor.

“Under Tim’s leadership, Ocean has grown and pushed boundaries across the media landscape. As we move into an exciting new chapter for Ocean, we will continue to evolve by drawing on the same ethos, creativity and culture that’s driven our success for so many years. I want to thank Tim for his outstanding leadership and friendship, and I look forward to continuing to work together in our new roles starting next year.”

Melissa Bethell, current board chair of Ocean says: “On behalf of Atairos, Ocean’s majority owner, and the full Ocean Board, I would like to thank Tim for his leadership and many contributions to Ocean over his tenure. Tim oversaw Ocean’s transformation from a start-up of nine people into a creative force and DOOH leader across seven European countries, including most recently expanding into Germany, one of Europe’s largest media markets.”

Ocean Outdoor is a leading operator of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising across the UK, Northern and Continental Europe. The Group’s network of 4,000+ screens covers seven countries and 353 cities.