Nike’s star footballer formula is looking weary

A big soccer tournament wouldn’t be, er, a big soccer tournament without an epic from Nike and here it is for the Euros – ‘Awaken Your Madness’ from Wieden+Kennedy, London branch.

With Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland (he isn’t actually in it as Norway didn’t qualify), Vinicius Jr (he’s Brazilian) as is Ronaldinho (who’s also retired.) No Ronaldo (maybe they thought the old boy wouldn’t make it, he’s 39.)

Anyway, it purports to show the sacrifices the lads make with exhortations from Ronaldinho (hence the madness.)

It’s a nice enough film and Mbappe is getting good at these (you know what practice makes) but, countless efforts later, it does seem a bit old hat.

We all know they can whack the ball very hard in the right place on the training ground but matches aren’t quite like that. Viz the travails of England’s Phil Foden in his first game against Serbia. Maybe Nike should have them topping their shots and falling over. Not very likely, agreed.

MAA creative scale: 4.