Müller packs in the protein and Declan Rice demonstrates the results

Popular England and Arsenal player Declan Rice is credited by Müller Rice for playing a key role in the brand’s 9% value growth last year. This new campaign shows him promoting Müller Rice’s Protein range, with special builds that “demonstrate” the superhuman benefits of consuming more protein.

Here he is lifting a car while he retrieves a ball from the road. Other executions show him lifting a sofa over his head while hoovering, bending a goalpost, and throwing a tree instead of a stick for his dog. The campaign extends to fan parks, where video content will be shown ahead of England matches during the Euros. Media by EssenceMediacom.

Talar El Asswad, marketing lead treats & desserts at Müller said: “Protein is a fast growing area. We’ve attracted a younger audience through our longstanding Declan Rice partnership. This campaign continues to build on that journey to introduce rice pudding to a new generation: It’s a wholesome protein snack, low in fat and sugar. Perfect to keep us living ‘Full On’ lives.”

George Wait, creative director at VCCP said: “What happens when you combine Rice with Protein? You get an extra strong Declan Rice of course! Working with Declan is always a joy, and that’s not just because I’m a huge Arsenal fan. He’s great to work with, brings his own creativity to every project and is always up for the ideas I throw at him.”

