Mother’s sports agency Run Deep launches new Nike Spurs kit

With the Euros starting next week, it’s too soon for most of us to be thinking about the 2024/25 football season. But for Tottenham Hotspur fans, it won’t ever be too soon to watch some of your favourite players, plus Gavin & Stacey actor Matthew Horne and a real life cockerel, mucking about in a local Haringey pub.

The “Time to Rise” film, by Mother’s “fan culture” agency Run Deep, is to whip up excitement for the launch of Nike’s new retro-look home kit. If you don’t get enough of England midfielder James Maddison during the Euros, you can watch him in the pub with fellow players, past and present, male and female.

Mathew Horne said: “As a life-long Spurs fan, this is a dream campaign to be a part of – the new kit looks awesome. The cockerel has always been a massive symbol of pride for me, so it’s great to have that front and centre. The cockerel is at the core of our identity as a Club, so it’s fun to celebrate that. It’s what makes us Spurs.”

North London rival Arsenal has been making good films like this for a while. Given that the shirts cost £125 each, marketing has got to be a good investment. Run Deep have had the sense to keep the players in the background and let Horne – and a real life cockerel (Spurs’ mascot) – do the talking.

