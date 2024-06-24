McCann picks 4Creative’s Atkin to replace Thomson and Doubal

McCann London has lured Lynsey Atkin from Channel 4’s 4Creative to be its new CCO. She replaces Laurence Thomson and Rob Doubal who are joining M&C Saatchi in similar roles. McCann London won two Grand Prix for Xbox at the recent Cannes Lions. 4Creative also picked up Lions for its in-house work.

Atkin, ECD at 4Creative, has also worked at BBH, Havas and head of video at Conde Nast. She says: “After five years, two Paralympic Games, five Bake Offs, one Christmas pancake, two channel rebrands and 25 uniquely looping idents, it’s time for me to do something altogether different.

“My next move was only ever going to be about the people, so I’m delighted to be partnering with the formidable and brilliant Polly to build something new at McCann London.

“We live in strange times, and I firmly believe this country is better and brighter for the existence of Channel 4 – I hope to take with me its spirit of challenge, risk and an enduring belief in better as I jump wholeheartedly back into agency life at somewhere as ambitious and iconic as McCann.”

McCann CEO Polly McMorrow (above with Atkin, left) says: “It’s rare that you get the chance to work with the exact person you wanted. Serendipitously, that’s exactly what’s happened. Lynsey is a powerhouse in our industry, renowned for her creative judgment, her stellar track record and her incredible energy.

“She’s made an indelible mark on the creative industry with her work at Channel 4, and I’m excited by the seismic impact she’ll have across our business, our leadership and our clients alike.”