Marcel scores third Grand Prix, WPP wins creative company and network

It’s all over bar the partying and the hungover trip to a hot, crowded airport. The festival is finished and the final Cannes Lions have been handed out, with WPP again winning Creative Company of the Year, ahead of Omnicom and Interpublic Group.

WPP also landed Network of the Year for Ogilvy, which came out ahead of Publicis and DDB. Agency of the Year was Publicis Conseil, followed by Rethink Toronto and Ogilvy New York.

Rethink won Independent Agency and International Network, mostly thanks to the success of the “It has to be Heinz” campaign. Smuggler won the Palme d’Or for production companies, and Coca-Cola won Creative Brand of the Year, followed by Heineken and Apple.

GRAND PRIX

One of two Film Lions Grand Prix went to “WoMen’s Football” by Marcel Paris for Orange – the campaign’s third Grand Prix total of the festival.

A second Film Grand Prix went to satirical music video “Play it Safe” for Sydney Opera House by The Monkeys Sydney, part of Accenture Song.

The Glass Lion for Change Grand Prix was awarded to Vaseline’s “Transition Body Lotion” by Ogilvy, designed to help with skin challenges for transitioning women during hormone therapy.

In Sustainable Development Goals, the Grand Prix went to “Renault – Cars to Work” by Publicis Conseil, which provided free cars for workers in isolated areas during their probationary period in a new job.

Wieden + Kennedy Portland and Superette San Francisco won the Titanium Grand Prix for “boundary busting work” with “DoorDash all the ads” for delivery service DoorDash, which gave people the chance to win stuff from all the brands advertising during the Super Bowl.

The Grand Prix for Good was won by three ads for Reporters Without Borders by Innocean Berlin, which show world leaders’ inaugural speeches promising democracy and liberty. Each is punctuated with the words: “The loss of freedom is never obvious at first. Trust the free press. Not pretty words.”