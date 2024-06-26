IOC launches Paris Olympics film

The Olympics are coming from Paris on July 26, hard on the heels of the Euros (let’s hope they’re more compelling than what, so far, has been a pretty average football tournament.)

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) is plugging it on its own media channels (and at the Games) with this film – ‘Sport. And More Than Sport,’ presumably to highlight it’s supposed to be a cultural event too (for couch potatoes everywhere.)

IOC President Thomas Bach says: “Sport is at the heart of the Olympic Games. But they are about so much more than that. They go beyond competition. They are about living the Olympic values, about feeling the emotions, about enjoying the opportunities, about sharing wonderful memories. This is the unique and enduring spirit of the Olympic Games that we are about to witness at Paris 2024, and beyond.”

Big sports events form a constant queue these days as sports try to lure broadcast money. The Olympics is no longer top of the tree, a shame to an extent as at least it’s not football (not all of it anyway.)

Not the greatest film but it does the job.

Let’s hope Les Français pull it off.

MAA creative scale: 5.