Go on then, how do you Bentley?

How do you show, say, Bentley owners without them looking complete plonkers?

Depicting the owners of such expensive machinery in such a way has clearly eluded Interpublic’s IPG-X in this ridiculous farago, showcasing its new ‘Gen B’ platform. Does a new ad equal a new platform these days? Surely some mistake.

We’re back well and truly in Martini-land.

Except Martini did it rather better.

Bentley’s Steven de Ploey says: “The brand campaign will strengthen Bentley to become the leader in contemporary luxury lifestyle, reaching beyond automotive. It will improve our brand distinctiveness whilst using passion points, territories and brand investment to further modernise the brand to appeal to new and existing target audiences.”

Which, in the ad, means gentlemen of a certain age – replete with the modern uniform of grey hair and matching beard – pulling posh totty. Maybe that’s reaching “beyond automotive.”

MAA creative scale: 2.